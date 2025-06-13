Watch CBS News
Threat of heavy rain lingers through Friday in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 13, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 13, 2025 03:18

Scattered rain and thunder continue on Friday in the Twin Cities with locally heavy totals possible.

Highs will be in the upper 60s with moments of dry time, but also a risk for something to pass by most of the day. 

Expect a brief break in the rain on Saturday with mostly dry skies and highs near 70.

Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds. Late-night spotty showers are possible.

Monday looks to be humid with building instability and a chance for scattered storms.

The pattern resets on Tuesday with another round of heavier rain and possible storms.

