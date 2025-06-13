Threat of heavy rain lingers through Friday in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 13, 2025

Scattered rain and thunder continue on Friday in the Twin Cities with locally heavy totals possible.

Highs will be in the upper 60s with moments of dry time, but also a risk for something to pass by most of the day.

Expect a brief break in the rain on Saturday with mostly dry skies and highs near 70.

Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds. Late-night spotty showers are possible.

Monday looks to be humid with building instability and a chance for scattered storms.

The pattern resets on Tuesday with another round of heavier rain and possible storms.