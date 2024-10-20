Watch CBS News
Highs expected to reach 80 for a sunny and warm Sunday

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will be well above average on Sunday as highs soar to the low 80s.

It'll be a warm one for the Vikings' home game against the Lions. Temperatures will start in the 50s in the morning before climbing to near 80 by the final down.

Sunday marks the 30th consecutive day without measurable rain at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — the fourth longest streak without rain recorded there.

So far in the Twin Cities, this fall has been the warmest and driest on record. The average temperature this fall is 65.2 degrees while the previous record was 64.6 degrees in 2021. There has only been 0.06 inches of precipitation this fall, beating the record of 0.40 inches set in 2022.

The dry, warm weather will continue into Monday with highs expected to reach the low 80s. A weak front will move in Tuesday into Wednesday that could bring some showers, however, the chances for precipitation still look minimal.

Behind that system, temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s for Wednesday and beyond.

