Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Highs in the 50s, wind gusts up to 40 mph on chilly Sunday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 13, 2024
NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 13, 2024 03:35

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be one of the coolest and windiest days in a while with scattered showers possible north of the Twin Cities.

Wind gusts are expected to get up to 40 mph by the afternoon with highs only in the 50s. 

Scattered showers are expected to remain mostly north of Interstate 94 and will linger through Monday. There is also a chance for snow mixing in with the rain around the Arrowhead.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight for the first time since late April. Early Tuesday could very well be the first freeze in the Twin Cities with lows near 32 degrees.

Sunshine will return by Tuesday and help warm temperatures back up into the 70s for the end of the work week.

Rain is likely to arrive late Friday into Saturday, ending our dry stretch.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.