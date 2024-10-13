Highs in the 50s, wind gusts up to 40 mph on chilly Sunday

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 13, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be one of the coolest and windiest days in a while with scattered showers possible north of the Twin Cities.

Wind gusts are expected to get up to 40 mph by the afternoon with highs only in the 50s.

Scattered showers are expected to remain mostly north of Interstate 94 and will linger through Monday. There is also a chance for snow mixing in with the rain around the Arrowhead.

Good morning! The wind is really going at it this morning! Gusts could reach 40mph this afternoon. Along with a mostly cloudy sky, temps only reach the mid 50s -- our coolest high temp since May 2. pic.twitter.com/WOh8uXUrEL — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) October 13, 2024

Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight for the first time since late April. Early Tuesday could very well be the first freeze in the Twin Cities with lows near 32 degrees.

Sunshine will return by Tuesday and help warm temperatures back up into the 70s for the end of the work week.

Rain is likely to arrive late Friday into Saturday, ending our dry stretch.