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Humidity drops for pleasant Friday with chance of evening rain

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Cooler air and low humidity will make for a pleasant Friday, with the possibility for some passing showers late in the evening.

It'll also be the warmest day for a while, with plenty of sunshine and temps possibly entering the 80s. After that, we'll enter a stretch of low 70s.

Despite the late evening showers in the Twin Cities — and possible morning showers in southeastern Minnesota Saturday morning — the weekend looks mostly dry. 

It's expected to be a little breezy for the next few days, and the work week will start out with below-average temps.

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