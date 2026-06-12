Humidity drops for pleasant Friday with chance of evening rain

Cooler air and low humidity will make for a pleasant Friday, with the possibility for some passing showers late in the evening.

It'll also be the warmest day for a while, with plenty of sunshine and temps possibly entering the 80s. After that, we'll enter a stretch of low 70s.

Despite the late evening showers in the Twin Cities — and possible morning showers in southeastern Minnesota Saturday morning — the weekend looks mostly dry.

It's expected to be a little breezy for the next few days, and the work week will start out with below-average temps.