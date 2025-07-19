Sunshine and warm temps all weekend, but smoky air up north

After some Friday evening storms, the weekend will see a return to summer-like weather, with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Northern Minnesota however will be under an air quality alert for the weekend, due to wildfire smoke. The alert is in effect until Monday at 9 a.m.

A typical summertime pattern is back next week, with high temperatures peaking on Tuesday and Wedneday near 90 degrees. It will be noticeably humid too, with the chance for daily storms.