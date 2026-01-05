After cloudy Monday, freezing rain overnight could lead to icy roads

After patchy morning fog and a cloudy Monday, freezing rain could lead to slick roads in the evening.

Temperatures will reach the mid-30s, but the near-freezing temps could mean icy roads, especially after dark. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 p.m. Monday until noon on Tuesday for much of central Minnesota.

Milder air is likely to roll in after that, with temps climbing into the low-40s. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames says Wednesday might even feel like spring if the clouds break.

At night, however, the melting snow could refreeze, meaning icy surfaces.

Dames says the next large winter system is building up and could bring snow to eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin over the weekend.