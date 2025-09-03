Preview of fall begins Wednesday in Twin Cities as cooler temps arrive

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 3, 2025

Fall chill will arrive in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

Highs will drop to the 50s and 60s across Minnesota, with the metro topping out in the mid-60s. A few scattered, light showers can't be ruled out, but we'll be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will bring another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms with a reinforcing cold shot.

Blustery northwest winds and highs in the 50s will make Friday feel like mid-October.

The weekend looks dry but cool, with highs in the 60s and chilly overnight temps.

Next week, temperatures should warm back into the 70s.