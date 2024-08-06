Dry, sunny Tuesday provides relief after stormy Monday in Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 6, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After Monday's severe storms, Tuesday's stable weather will be a welcome change.

There's nary a drop of rain in the forecast across Minnesota. Expect sunshine and low humidity, with highs in the mid-70s.

Highs will remain in the 70s for the next several days, and we'll stay mostly dry.

Showers could return to the west and north on Wednesday and try to move toward the Twin Cities early Thursday. It's possible those could fail to materialize in the metro.

Severe thunderstorms rolled across southern Minnesota Monday night. Multiple tornadoes were reported on the ground briefly in southern Minnesota. Tornadoes were reported near St. James, Waseca, Wells and Twin Lakes, according to the National Weather Service.

Xcel Energy says heavy rain and strong winds caused downed trees and outages affecting 18,000 customers across the Twin Cities. The storm knocked out power at the WCCO station, knocking it off the air around 9 p.m. It has since been restored.