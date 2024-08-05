Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Rainy Monday could cause flash flooding in parts of Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 5, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 5, 2024 03:04

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be a wet, cool and gloomy day across Minnesota.

The rain will be a full day event across central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. There will be some slower periods, but no real breaks. Most spots will see 1 to 2 inches, while some areas could see up to 4. Flash flooding is a concern.

WCCO

Much of the state will top out in the 60s, though southern Minnesota will be warmer.

High pressure will move in Tuesday, bringing the sun back with it. Highs will jump to the mid-70s. Temperatures will be similar for the rest of the week.

Thursday will bring another chance for showers and storms.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.