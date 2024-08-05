Rainy Monday could cause flash flooding in parts of Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 5, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be a wet, cool and gloomy day across Minnesota.

The rain will be a full day event across central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. There will be some slower periods, but no real breaks. Most spots will see 1 to 2 inches, while some areas could see up to 4. Flash flooding is a concern.

WCCO

Much of the state will top out in the 60s, though southern Minnesota will be warmer.

High pressure will move in Tuesday, bringing the sun back with it. Highs will jump to the mid-70s. Temperatures will be similar for the rest of the week.

Thursday will bring another chance for showers and storms.