WCCO News at 10 takes to Facebook Live due to power outage

WCCO News at 10 takes to Facebook Live due to power outage

WCCO News at 10 takes to Facebook Live due to power outage

MINNEAPOLIS — Due to a power outage and technical issues after Monday night's storm, WCCO went off-air.

In case you missed it, WCCO did an abbreviated newscast on Facebook Live. You can watch a replay of it above.

We are doing our best to get our systems back up and running for Tuesday morning.

Xcel Energy says heavy rain and strong winds caused downed trees and outages affecting 18,000 customers across the Twin Cities, including WCCO.