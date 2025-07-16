Watch CBS News
Cooler temps in Twin Cities as rain moves out Wednesday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 16, 2025
Wednesday will be a wet one in the Twin Cities, with showers and storms continuing through the morning and another chance for moisture in the afternoon.

There will be a lull in the rain after about 10 a.m. before another chance arises before dinner time, then the system will fully depart in the evening.

Nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain was measured at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over the last 24 hours, and that total should continue to climb.

Highs will be much cooler behind the front, with temperatures topping out around 70.

Thursday and Friday will bring dry skies and mild temperatures.

We'll have another shot at rain late Friday into Saturday. 

Temperatures will climb back into the 80s over the weekend, and next week will be even warmer.

