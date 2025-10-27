Clouds increase Monday in Twin Cities before stretch of rain

Monday will be breezy and increasingly cloudy in the Twin Cities ahead of an early week stretch of rain.

There will be some sunshine to start the week, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Expect a high around 60.

The rain should arrive Monday night and last through Wednesday morning, with up to half an inch possible. The highest totals will be west and south of the metro.

The end of the week looks dry and seasonable. Halloween will be partly cloudy and cool, with temperatures near normal.