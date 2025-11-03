Breezy, sunny Monday begins mostly mild week in Twin Cities

Monday will bring sunshine and a few passing clouds to the Twin Cities, along with breezy winds.

Highs will be in the upper 50s in the metro, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. We'll have an elevated fire risk across the state due to dry conditions.

Tuesday looks like the week's best day, with lighter winds, more sun and highs near 60.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light rain. Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s.

Thursday will be a touch cooler, with scattered clouds and breezy winds.

Things will turn cooler over the weekend, with highs in the 40s and another chance for rain.