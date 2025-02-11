Watch CBS News
Bitter cold blasts Minnesota Tuesday; snow chances ahead

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — An arctic blast has taken hold of Minnesota, bringing bitter cold and multiple chances for snow in the coming days.

Highs in the Twin Cities on Tuesday will be in the single digits, and some spots around the state won't get above zero. Wind chills could reach minus 30 in central and western Minnesota. A cold weather advisory is in place for the western half of Hennepin County through 10 a.m.

Wednesday will bring another chance for light snow in southern Minnesota, with 1-2 inches possible. It should miss the metro, though. Highs will be in the single digits to lower teens.

Thursday will be cold and dry, with sunshine and subzero wind chills. 

Friday brings a slight warm-up ahead of another snow chance, with a quick burst of accumulating snow expected in the evening.

Below normal temperatures will return for the weekend as things remain dry.

