Wildfire smoke returns to Minnesota Sunday amid string of quiet weather days

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report on Aug. 10, 2025

Wildfire smoke returns to Minnesota on Sunday, sweeping in from the northwest to the southeast.

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Minnesota from 9 a.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

With high pressure building in, a quiet pattern sets up Sunday into early next week, with a mix of sun and clouds and low storm chances.

High temps stay seasonably warm in the mid 80s most of the week until climbing into the upper 80s later in the week.

Storm chances start to pick back up a little more toward the end of next week as well.