Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Wildfire smoke returns to Minnesota Sunday amid string of quiet weather days

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report on Aug. 10, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report on Aug. 10, 2025 03:01

Wildfire smoke returns to Minnesota on Sunday, sweeping in from the northwest to the southeast.

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Minnesota from 9 a.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.  

WCCO

With high pressure building in, a quiet pattern sets up Sunday into early next week, with a mix of sun and clouds and low storm chances.

High temps stay seasonably warm in the mid 80s most of the week until climbing into the upper 80s later in the week.

Storm chances start to pick back up a little more toward the end of next week as well.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue