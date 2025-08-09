MPCA issues - another - statewide air quality alert

How to keep wildfire smoke out of a home, according to an HVAC expert

Minnesotans will once again experience hazy conditions and poor air quality this weekend, as wildfires continue to burn across Canada and send smoke south with the change in wind direction.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from 9 a.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says air quality index will reach the red level, meaning it is unhealthy for everyone, in all northern and central parts of the state on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the agency says the rest of the state will be in the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Residents in affected areas will have air that looks hazy, the sky may appear smoky, and you may smell smoke. In addition, you won't be able to see long distances. Health effects will include irritated eyes, nose and throat, chest tightness, coughing and shortness of breath. These could lead to other conditions such as asthma and heart attacks or strokes, and the worsening of current heart or lung diseases and conditions.

Precautions for those in sensitive groups or those with increased exposure include reducing the number of outdoor physical activities, taking more breaks and avoiding intense activities.

To help with pollution control, the agency says you should either reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and using residential wood burning devices, not idle vehicles, and take fewer trips.