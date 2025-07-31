Watch CBS News
Air quality alert continues in Minnesota as weather turns cooler, less humid

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

An air quality alert covering the entire state of Minnesota continues on Thursday, marring otherwise fairly ideal weather conditions.

The alert will remain in effect through 5 p.m. on Saturday, with smoke from Canadian wildfires keeping air quality index levels in the unhealthy categories. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has the latest AQI forecasts on its website.

This is one of the longest air quality alerts on record, tying with those issued for St. Louis County during the Greenwood fire in 2021, according to the agency.  

Aside from the smoke, cooler, drier air remains in place, with highs in the 70s and low humidity making for comfortable conditions.

The smoke will likely clear out by Saturday afternoon, leaving the rest of the weekend feeling mostly pleasant.

Our next chance for rain arrives late Sunday into Monday, with more storm chances in the forecast for next week.

