Minnesota endures lengthy air quality alert amid cooler, drier stretch

The entire state of Minnesota is under an air quality alert for the next few days, coinciding with a stretch of cooler, quieter weather.

The alert will last through 5 p.m. on Saturday as wildfire smoke from Canada blows into the state. The air in southern Minnesota will be unhealthy for sensitive groups — orange on the air quality index scale — and unhealthy for everyone (red) in the rest of the state.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says this is one of the longest air quality alerts on record, tying with those issued for St. Louis County during the Greenwood fire in 2021.

Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s through early next week, with reduced humidity as well.

Our next rain chance comes Sunday into Monday as warmer, more humid air builds back in ahead of a new system.