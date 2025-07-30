Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Minnesota endures lengthy air quality alert amid cooler, drier stretch

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 30, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 30, 2025 03:00

The entire state of Minnesota is under an air quality alert for the next few days, coinciding with a stretch of cooler, quieter weather.

The alert will last through 5 p.m. on Saturday as wildfire smoke from Canada blows into the state. The air in southern Minnesota will be unhealthy for sensitive groups — orange on the air quality index scale — and unhealthy for everyone (red) in the rest of the state.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says this is one of the longest air quality alerts on record, tying with those issued for St. Louis County during the Greenwood fire in 2021.   

Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s through early next week, with reduced humidity as well. 

Our next rain chance comes Sunday into Monday as warmer, more humid air builds back in ahead of a new system.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue