Minnesota Vikings' O'Connell navigates challenges of QB training on the fly

This season for the Minnesota Vikings was bound to test Kevin O'Connell, trying to strike the tricky balance between developing a starting quarterback who'd never played in the NFL and coaching a roster designed for a contender.

From injury absences to international travel to the glaring inexperience at the game's most important position, the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year has been in the thick of a challenge — and then some.

During their 27-19 defeat by Baltimore on Sunday that dropped them to 4-5 on the season, including 2-2 with J.J. McCarthy under center, the Vikings were out of sync on everything from play-calling to pre-snap operation to passing mechanics.

While McCarthy has shown plenty of moxie for the biggest moments and made some big plays with his arm and his legs against the Ravens, the combination of his youth, his intensity and a deficit that grew to two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter led to an unsustainable scenario with a 22-year-old trying to win the game every time he dropped back to pass.

"That's not the game we want to play right now, and I've got to do a better job of keeping us in that game," O'Connell said on Monday.

On third-and-1 at midfield on the first possession of the third quarter with the Vikings leading 10-9, O'Connell decided he would go for it on fourth down. He dialed up a deep pass to Justin Jefferson with the validated assumption the two-time All-Pro would face one-on-one coverage without safety help that he so rarely sees.

Jefferson stumbled at just the wrong time, falling to the turf as Marlon Humphrey snagged an easy interception at the 2-yard line, one of three turnovers the Ravens turned into 13 points.

Though O'Connell said on Monday he didn't regret the call, he acknowledged mulling it over in his head "late into the evening."

Part of the teaching process for O'Connell this season includes putting McCarthy in uncomfortable situations for true growth, rather than a steady diet of easy-button plays that might enhance statistics but carry the risk of artificially boosting confidence.

This is where the Vikings are, trying to field their best team this year while realizing the best version of McCarthy will likely come in the future.

"It's just going back to work, giving him the motivation to keep going and keep fighting, not letting the bad plays affect him in any way," Jefferson said. "I've got to play better, as well, fighting off the contact and catching the ball at the end of the day."

What's working

With a big boost from Pro Bowl edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel being back in action for the last two games, the defense has done its part against two dangerous offenses.

The Vikings limited two-time MVP Lamar Jackson to 6.1 yards per pass attempt, his lowest mark in 28 games, and held five-time Pro Bowl pick Derrick Henry to an average of 3.8 yards per rush with Jalen Redmond producing yet another disruptive performance.

What needs help

McCarthy needs time to develop more than he needs help, but a more consistent commitment to the run and quicker, shorter throws could go a long way toward the entire operation finding a rhythm. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason averaged 5.5 yards per rush between them on Sunday. As O'Connell lamented, though, five of the team's eight false starts came on first downs, foiling several opportunities to keep the ball on the ground.

Stock up

Jalen Nailor. The fourth-year wide receiver with the nickname "Speedy," who will be a free agent after the season, had career highs in yards (124) and targets (six) and matched his best with five catches including a late touchdown against Baltimore. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Nailor has become a reliable slot receiver who can win one-on-one coverage matchups when opponents are focused on Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

"We always say, 'Speedy's open somewhere.' He's that kind of player. You never hear him complain about not getting the ball," Jones said. "He was due for a big one, and I think you're going to continue to see him have big games."

Stock down

The offense presented plenty of candidates after the sloppiness of Sunday, including its best player. Jefferson stood out for how listless his performance looked in comparison to his usual energy and intensity even while well-covered.

Though three of his four receptions went for first downs and many of the eight incompletions out of 12 targets to him were errantly thrown by McCarthy, Jefferson didn't make any contested catches. That included a second-and-15 pass late in the third quarter on a corner-post route that got him open across the goal line, before the ball went through his hands as Ravens safety Alohi Gilman arrived.

Injury report

The only new injury of significance from Sunday was to edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), who has been perhaps the most consistently productive player on the roster this year. O'Connell said Monday that Greenard avoided a long-term absence and has not been ruled out for the week. The Vikings are also expecting tight end Josh Oliver (foot) and safety Theo Jackson (concussion) back this week.

50 — The offense has 50 penalties in nine games, the second-most in the league behind Jacksonville (53). Both the Jaguars and Vikings are on pace to finish with more offensive penalties than any other team in five seasons of the 17-game schedule, according to Sportradar. The Vikings also have the NFL's most special teams penalties (17) this season.

Up next

The Vikings play their next two games within the division in what is already a last-ditch chance to rejoin the NFC North race, hosting Chicago this Sunday and visiting Green Bay on Nov. 23.

Note: The attached video first aired on Oct. 5, 2025.