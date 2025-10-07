Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy will ramp up recovery during bye week, head coach says

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will get some "extensive work" during the team's bye week, head coach Kevin O'Connell said, in hopes he can begin ramping up to a return to the field.

"We'll pick it up officially next week, but I'm encouraged about where he's at right now," O'Connell said Monday.

McCarthy suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and hasn't played since. Backup Carson Wentz has gone 2-1 in McCarthy's stead, completing 69% of his passes while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions. O'Connell said it has been valuable for McCarthy to see a veteran operate the offense.

"[McCarthy's] had some real moments of growth through this time," the head coach said. "I think watching the way Carson's gone through progressions quickly, just the value of putting the ball in play, even when it's not your first progression."

Though McCarthy struggled for most of his two starts, O'Connell seems unconcerned about his acclimation to the NFL game. Instead, the coach insists McCarthy's time away from the field is all about making sure he's physically sound.

"The most critical part is going to be technique and fundamentals of playing the position, the way he worked so hard to build up throughout the spring and summer," O'Connell said. "Getting him back to the mandatory nature of certain things from a fundamental standpoint that will only help him perform at a high level."

McCarthy's recovery may be more urgent than previously thought — O'Connell said Wentz came out of Sunday's win against the Cleveland Browns feeling "pretty sore" in his left shoulder. The only other QB on the roster is undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.

The Vikings will look to get healthy at several other positions during the bye week. Guard Donovan Jackson, linebacker Blake Cashman and center Michael Jurgens will all return to practice in some capacity before the Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, O'Connell said.

Jurgens was filling in for starting center Ryan Kelly, who has suffered two concussions this season, before getting injured himself. The Vikings have fielded a patchwork offensive line for nearly the entire season, with backups playing at every spot but right guard at some point.