Tracking every Minnesota Vikings move in 2026 free agency

The Minnesota Vikings have several positions that need attention after last season when the team went 9-8 and was third in the NFC North.

The team has informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that they will be released barring a trade, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said they are expected to release defensive tackle Jonathan Allen due to salary cap constraints. The reported transactions are in addition to over a dozen free agents who played for Minnesota last season.

Quarterback is a position that many Vikings fans have been talking about this offseason. Some question whether J.J. McCarthy will again lead the team's offense. He missed 24 of 34 possible career games — the majority of which have been due to injury.

"We're still looking at a quarterback who's started 10 games. Ten out of, what, a possible 34 in two years? Not the ideal path for a young quarterback to develop on the field," Coach Kevin O'Connell said at a news conference in January. "But I thought he did. I thought he did some really good things."

The organization will be making moves without a general manager for at least the next six weeks after it fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January. Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement that the Vikings will conduct "a thorough search" for their next general manager after the draft. Executive Vice President of Football Operations Rob Brzezinski will lead the team until then, according to the Vikings.

WCCO is tracking every move Minnesota makes in free agency, including cuts, signings, retirements and potentially trades.

Ryan Kelly, center

Four-time Pro Bowl selection Ryan Kelly is retiring after 10 seasons in the league, the Vikings said. The center signed with Minnesota last year after playing nine seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He dealt with three concussions last season and only started eight games for the Vikings.

James Pierre, cornerback

NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe said Monday that the Vikings agreed to terms with cornerback James Pierre, a move that will add depth to the team's secondary. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player will get a two-year, $8.5 million deal with $3.7 million guaranteed, Wolfe, who cited Pierre's agent Toney Scott, said.

Eric Wilson, linebacker

Eric Wilson is staying in Minnesota after the team announced Monday that they've reached a three-year, eight-figure deal with the 31-year-old linebacker. The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says the contract is worth $22.5 million — with $12.5 million "fully guaranteed."

Wilson is in his second stint with Minnesota. He was first signed as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and spent four seasons with the Vikings.

Full list of Vikings free agents

RB Ty Chandler

LS Andrew DePaola

CB Fabian Moreau

WR Jalen Nailor (agreed to terms on three-year, $35 million deal with Las Vegas Raiders, per Schefter)

T Matt Nelson

CB Jeff Okudah

OLB Bo Richter

QB Brett Rypien

RB Zavier Scott

T Justin Skule

TE Ben Sims

S Harrison Smith

DB Tavierre Thomas

QB Carson Wentz

P Ryan Wright (signing a four-year, $14 million deal with New Orleans Saints, per Schefter)

Minnesota also tendered the contracts of linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond.