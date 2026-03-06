Minnesota Vikings center Ryan Kelly announces retirement

Minnesota Vikings center Ryan Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, announced on Friday that he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

Kelly posted to social media that his time in the league has been "an incredible ride."

"I was blessed to be around some of the greatest people this sport has to offer," he said on X. "I always wanted to leave each place better than how I found it and with that I can hang my hat. Forever grateful for my family and brothers!"

Kelly was drafted 18th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Colts. He played nine seasons with Indianapolis before signing a 2-year, $18 million deal with the Vikings last year.

The former Alabama player dealt with three concussions last season and only started eight games for Minnesota.

"You cannot replicate an NFL building and the people that make it so special," Kelly said in a longer message on Instagram. "After a decade of playing this game, I realize that the relationships you make along the way are what you hang your hat on. I've been blessed to be apart of two incredible organizations. Organizations that want to see you succeed on the field but celebrate the growth of your life off just as much. Indianapolis and Minneapolis will forever hold a special place in our families hearts as well as the fans who have supported us through the years. Some of the greatest people we've ever met."

Michael Jurgens is the only other center listed on the Vikings' depth chart.

Minnesota could look to draft a center during this year's draft, which is set to begin on April 23. As of Friday afternoon, the team holds eight picks — a first-rounder, second-rounder, third-rounder, fifth-rounder, sixth-rounder and three seventh-rounders.