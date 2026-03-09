Minnesota Vikings sign linebacker Eric Wilson to reported 3-year, $22.5 million deal

Linebacker Eric Wilson and the Minnesota Vikings have reached a three-year, eight-figure contract deal.

The team announced the agreement Monday, which NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says is worth $22.5 million — with $12.5 million "fully guaranteed" for the 31-year-old NFL veteran.

Wilson is in his second tenure with the Vikings. He was first signed as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and spent four seasons in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 4: Eric Wilson #55 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

He rejoined the team last season, putting up his best stats in five years. When Blake Cashman went on the injured reserved list in the team's opening week, Wilson took the defensive reins for the following six weeks, accumulating 108 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 10 hits on quarterbacks and four forced fumbles, according to the Vikings.

The Michigan native played for Northwestern and Cincinnati in college. In between his stints with the Vikings, Wilson played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers.