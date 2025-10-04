Vikings place center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve with concussion

Vikings fan biking from Dublin to London for mental health awareness

The Minnesota Vikings placed center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve Saturday after he sustained his second concussion of the season last week in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 10-year veteran, who has had five reported concussions in his career, will miss four games, including Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Minnesota will be missing three starters from its offensive line: Kelly, right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee), and left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist).

Getty Images

Also Saturday, the Vikings signed offensive lineman Vershon Lee from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated offensive lineman Henry Byrd and running back Cam Akers to the active roster.

Minnesota also activated fullback C.J. Ham from injured reserve and waived backup quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Minnesota lost 24-21 to Pittsburgh in Dublin last week.