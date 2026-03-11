Report finds Minnesota loses about 100 veterans annually to suicide

At a Minnesota State Capitol hearing Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs unveiled a "Veteran Suicide Prevention Plan."

Rachel Johnson, director of the department's Veteran Community Based Services, announced findings from a suicide prevention report that shows Minnesota continues to lose about 100 veterans to suicide each year.

That number was down to around 80 deaths in 2024, but last year, it was back up to around 100.

"Preventing veteran suicide requires more than individual programs. It requires a coordinated system built through partnership, data and sustained commitment," Johnson said. "Minnesota is making meaningful progress by strengthening prevention, improving access to care and working collaboratively across communities and systems to support veterans and their families."

The department's suicide prevention plan will be phased in during the next four years.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.