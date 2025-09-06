"Heroes on the Hill" addresses mental health for vets, first responders

"Heroes on the Hill" addresses mental health for vets, first responders

"Heroes on the Hill" addresses mental health for vets, first responders

Months before thrill-seeking snowboarders and skiers take to Burnsville, Minnesota's Buck Hill, the site played host to a grueling challenge for a good cause.

Teams of veterans and first responders took part in a 12-hour run Saturday, featuring a one-mile loop of the property, complete with a 200-foot incline. It's not just a workout however -- it's a chance to address mental health for vets and first responders.

"We have a need out there," said Julie Pagano, co-founder of Heroes on the Hill. "What we wanted to do was give back."

Pagano says the event, now in its second year, donates proceeds to groups working to address mental health issues specific to the men and women who serve. Pagano says that often, financial constraints can be a reason people don't seek help.

Rosemount Fire was one of the local first response agencies taking part on Saturday.

"There's still people that are holding on, that might be kind of scared to say, hey, I'm struggling with something," said firefighter Josh Kuhn. "For most of us too, it's not something you can go home and talk to your family about."

Kuhn says the event, which pairs runners in a "buddy system", can be just as therapeutic, serving as a space where responders and vets can connect.

"If you need support, you can walk by someone, there's people giving high fives, it's awesome hearing everyone come together," he said.

Donation information can be found at Heroesonthehill.com.