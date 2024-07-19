Two years after launching, 988 capacity continues to expand in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — For two years, three simple numbers have an impact on countless people struggling with mental health.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. If you dial it, someone in a call center is there to answer the phone or reply to a text.

"I think it's it's been a huge success because we want to to be able to meet someone's needs kind of that lowest level of intervention possible. And we don't want it to feel scary for people to reach out for help," said Shannah Mulvihill, executive director of Mental Health Minnesota.

She says 988 has significantly improved in Minnesota since its initial launch in July of 2022.

Organizations are building out capacity, so there is a higher in-state response rate, which means someone in crisis in Minnesota is getting connected to a fellow Minnesotan.

"If we're able to respond to these concerns in state, we're living a similar experience," she said.

In 2023, there were over 63,000 calls, texts, and chats in Minnesota to 988. During that time, the in-state answer rate for calls was 88%. It was much lower for texts, at 64%.

This year, far more texts and chats are being answered by crisis counselors in Minnesota.

"Minnesota lawmakers approved a 12 cent telecom fee tacked on to phone bills starting this September to support 988. The Department of Health says it'll bring in $9 million annually.

A similar fee supports 911 services, and Minnesota is one of only 10 states to authorize it for 988.

Mulvihill says the funding will ensure help is always on the other line.

"We've made a lot of great progress very quickly and I think that shows what was missing was the resources we need to build capacity," she said.

--

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.