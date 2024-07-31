Suicide rates in Minnesota have declined, reports Minnesota Department of Health

MINNEAPOLIS — Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that the suicide rate in the state fell from 2022 to 2023.

According to the MDH, 815 Minnesotans died from suicide in 2023, coming down from a historically high number of 860 in 2022.

In a press release the MDH said, "The preliminary 2023 data is a positive drop below the previous highest age-adjusted rate of 14.4 in 2019, according to a newly released data brief."

"Though it's positive to see fewer deaths by suicide, even one is too many. We want Minnesotans to know that suicide is preventable, and hope and help is out there," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "We must continue our work to promote resources like 988 as well as implement our state suicide prevention plan, which takes a comprehensive public health approach that supports connectedness, belonging and protections from lethal means."

MDH says death by suicide has been trending up for the past 20 years in Minnesota, mirroring patterns across the rest of the country.

The MDH reports that firearms were involved 47% of suicide deaths in Minnesota in 2023. Their data also found that white males account for 80% of suicide deaths by firearm in Minnesota, and men in general account for about 80% of all suicides in Minnesota.

However, according to the MDH, women and girls have higher rates of non-fatal suicide attempts.

Minnesota's "red flag" law took effect Jan. 1, which allows for people to request an order from the court to temporarily prevent someone from purchasing or possessing a firearm during a period of crisis when they are at risk of harming themselves or someone else.

In order to combat suicide rates, the MDH has come up with a four-year plan with a comprehensive approach that aims to improve infrastructure and create relationships and provide resources for early prevention and crisis intervention strategies to local communities.

Some efforts already in place that MDH aims to uplift during their four-year plan are prevention efforts like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, suicide prevention trainings and the Zero Suicide initiative.

Mental Health Resources

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

