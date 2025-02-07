Winter weather advisory in effect late Friday in Twin Cities as snow approaches

MINNEAPOLIS — A winter weather advisory goes into effect late Friday night in the Twin Cities as a snow-filled storm system approaches Minnesota.

The forecast high in the metro Friday is 20 degrees. Thursday's harsh winds have come down. There will be sunshine for most of the morning and day before clouds take over.

A NEXT Weather Alert is currently set for Saturday, though snowfall forecasts have decreased. The winter weather advisory will be in place from midnight Saturday through 6 p.m.

There is still a good chance the metro could see around 4 inches of snow. A narrow band may see more than that. It will still have an impact on much of the weekend.

Snow will exit the region on Saturday night and colder temperatures will settle in.

Expect widespread single-digit highs Monday through Wednesday with subzero temperatures in western Minnesota and wind chills potentially prompting cold weather advisories.

While an active weather pattern is expected, the region may stay in cold air while winter storms pass to the south.