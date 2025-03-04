Spring storm set to bring multiple inches of snow to Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 4, 2025

A spring storm set to arrive Tuesday could bring up to half a foot of snow to the Twin Cities.

The storm will start with rain in the afternoon, but a changeover to snow will occur around sunset. The metro is expected to get 4 to 6 inches, though that total could increase or decrease significantly depending on where the heaviest bands set up.

The Twin Cities will be under a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Farther south, a blizzard warning will be in effect.

Strong winds will cause blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions in some areas.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for Wednesday, and the morning commute is likely to be messy. The snow should wrap up by mid-morning.

The rest of the week looks dry, with highs mostly in the 40s, melting the snow we receive fairly quickly.