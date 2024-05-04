Rain will clear out of Minnesota Saturday afternoon; #Top10WxDay set for Sunday

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 4, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Grab an umbrella if you're heading outside Saturday morning, but you shouldn't need to use it for too long.

A weak cold front is the culprit for the morning showers, with the system pushing east across Minnesota as we head into the afternoon. The rain is expected to wrap up by noon for most areas.

Clouds will also clear through the afternoon and evening, so don't be surprised by some sunshine later.

Good morning! Grab the umbrellas. Thankfully, the showers moving thru now exit pretty quickly. Most of us dry up by noon with some sun before the end of the day! pic.twitter.com/5ZZqTS7KgC — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) May 4, 2024

Then, a high-pressure system will move in tonight, setting the state up for plenty of sunshine, a light breeze and highs near 70 degrees on Sunday. Due to these favorable conditions, the NEXT Weather team has declared Sunday a #Top10WxDay.

Winds will pick up on Monday ahead of another round of rain and storms that are expected early Tuesday.

Spotty showers could stick around into Wednesday and Thursday, but there's still some uncertainty.

Temperatures next week look fairly seasonable in the 60s and 70s.