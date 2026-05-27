Minnesota Timberwolves to unveil new uniforms on June 7

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to unveil redesigned uniforms at a fan event early next month.

Fans can buy $1 tickets for the June 7 reveal at Target Center on the Wolves' website.

"The all-new look of Timberwolves basketball is coming," the announcement reads. "It reflects the moments fans still talk about, the eras they still wear and the team leading this franchise today."

In addition to the uniform reveal, the event will feature a look at the team's new court, locker room tours, autographs and photos with current and former Wolves and other festivities. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the uniforms will be unveiled at 4 p.m.

The last time the Wolves' look got a full redesign was 2017. They've worn several alternates since then, including City editions inspired by Prince, winter, the state's lakes and more. Last year, the team brought back its classic "Black Trees" jerseys, for which fans had been clamoring for years.

Marketing materials for the June 7 event feature both the Black Trees and blue-and-green numbering, which the Wolves used in their earliest uniforms and resurrected for throwbacks in 2023.

Led by Anthony Edwards' ascendance into superstardom, the Wolves are in the midst of the most successful stretch in franchise history. This offseason, though, could feature retooling beyond the uniforms as the team seeks to make the leap from perennial playoff presence to true championship contender.