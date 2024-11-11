Timberwolves unveil 2024 City Edition uniforms: "An encapsulation of Minnesota winters"

2 hunters shot during firearms deer opener, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves defrosted their latest City Edition uniforms Monday, which the team calls "an encapsulation of Minnesota winters."

In an inversion of last year's lake-themed jerseys, this year's feature a black-and-blue gradient cracked ice design on a clean, white background.

Minnesota Timberwolves

"When it comes to the cold of winter, Minnesotans don't just survive, we thrive," Timberwolves Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said. "We're excited to complete Nike and NBA's two-year City Edition story arc with a celebration of lake life in Minnesota — ice cold style."

The Wolves will don the unis 23 times this season, including 15 times at home. Sunday's game will mark their debut. Here's the list of games in which the Wolves will wear them:

Sunday vs. Phoenix Suns

Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Sacramento Kings

Monday, Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Thursday, Dec. 19 vs. New York Knicks

Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Boston Celtics

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Denver Nuggets

Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Sunday, March 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Sunday, March 16 vs. Utah Jazz

Monday, March 17 vs. Indiana Pacers

Friday, March 21 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Friday, April 11 vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Wolves will also unveil their City Edition court on Sunday. The court will be wrapped in black and feature the cracked ice design in the lane. The midcourt logo will appear frozen over as well.

The jersey and other City Edition apparel will be available for sale starting Thursday in the team shop at Target Center and online.