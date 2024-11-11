Timberwolves unveil 2024 City Edition uniforms: "An encapsulation of Minnesota winters"
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves defrosted their latest City Edition uniforms Monday, which the team calls "an encapsulation of Minnesota winters."
In an inversion of last year's lake-themed jerseys, this year's feature a black-and-blue gradient cracked ice design on a clean, white background.
"When it comes to the cold of winter, Minnesotans don't just survive, we thrive," Timberwolves Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said. "We're excited to complete Nike and NBA's two-year City Edition story arc with a celebration of lake life in Minnesota — ice cold style."
The Wolves will don the unis 23 times this season, including 15 times at home. Sunday's game will mark their debut. Here's the list of games in which the Wolves will wear them:
- Sunday vs. Phoenix Suns
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Sacramento Kings
- Monday, Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Thursday, Dec. 19 vs. New York Knicks
- Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Boston Celtics
- Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Denver Nuggets
- Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Sunday, March 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Sunday, March 16 vs. Utah Jazz
- Monday, March 17 vs. Indiana Pacers
- Friday, March 21 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Friday, April 11 vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Wolves will also unveil their City Edition court on Sunday. The court will be wrapped in black and feature the cracked ice design in the lane. The midcourt logo will appear frozen over as well.
The jersey and other City Edition apparel will be available for sale starting Thursday in the team shop at Target Center and online.