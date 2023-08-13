Timberwolves unveil 2023 City Edition jerseys paying tribute to Minnesota lake life

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have revealed their latest City Edition jerseys, and this year's refresh pays tribute to lake life in their home state.

"Celebrating lake life in Minnesota, this season's City Edition uniform is inspired by the summertime fun that can only be found in the 'Land of 10,000 Lakes,'" the team said.

The jersey's color is "Lake Blue," and it sports "a vivid lake water texture that was handmade in Bloomington," the Wolves said.

The bottom of the jersey and the side of the shorts are emblazoned with "Land of 10,000 Lakes."

The Wolves will wear the jerseys at the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, which starts Nov. 3.

The jerseys are not yet for sale. Other City Edition merchandise will be available in the team store at Target Center starting Monday.