Timberwolves announce return of Prince-themed City Edition uniforms

After announcing last month the return of the classic "Black Trees" uniforms, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday confirmed another fan favorite is coming back.

The team on social media said players will don Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms again this season. The Wolves first wore the uniforms honoring the Purple One in 2018, two years after his death.

The purple jerseys, made in collaboration with the Prince estate and Nike, feature a shoulder design inspired by Prince's iconic "Purple Rain" jacket, numbers that pay homage to his Love Symbol and "MPLS" emblazoned on the shorts.

"Bringing this uniform back was an easy decision for our organization," Timberwolves CEO Matt Caldwell said. "This jersey is a celebration of who we are as a team, a city, and a culture. Prince was a huge Wolves and Lynx fan, and a symbol of excellence. We're proud to honor his legacy in a way that brings fans together and lights up the season in purple."

The Wolves will wear the jerseys seven times at home this season, with their debut coming Nov. 15. The team also showed off a custom Prince-themed court coming to Target Center this year and teased several theme nights honoring the superstar.

The jerseys aren't yet for sale, but the Wolves said they'll be available "in the coming weeks."

The return of the Prince uniforms coincides with the debut of the "Purple Rain" stage musical in Minneapolis.