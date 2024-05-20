Timberwolves fans brace for steep playoff ticket prices after Game 7 win

MINNEAPOLIS — After an epic comeback Sunday night, Minnesota Timberwolves fans are still howling Monday morning.

"This is probably the best feeling since the 'Minneapolis miracle,'" Kweku Bankah said.

A new addition across from Target Center, a massive banner showcasing the team's top players only added to the hype.

"It's almost unreal. It's almost like I don't believe it until I see this kind of thing," Phill Modlin said.

WCCO

The Wolves play the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at home, but tickets for Games 1, 2 and 3 for the Western Conference Finals sold out within an hour on the NBA's site. It means refreshing for resale is the only hope; some tickets selling for hundreds — even thousands of dollars.

"We're going to look for tickets. It's super expensive though," Bankah said. "So, we'll see. But that's the plan to be here and watch it."

On sites like StubHub and Ticketmaster, fans can still find tickets for a couple hundred.

"Trying to keep it at $300 to $400 for a ticket," Bankah said. "When it gets to the $600 range then no, it's not worth it. We'll watch it at home!"

It won't stop fans from watching — and it's those looking for a finals watch destination that get Gluek's owner Lee Holcomb excited.

"The Twins are a block away and the Timberwolves are across the street. So that makes things work downtown," Holcomb said.