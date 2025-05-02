Minnesota State colleges and universities brace for budget reductions, tuition hikes as state funding falls short

A college degree is already expensive, and it could cost students even more at some Minnesota public colleges and universities next year.

The Board of Trustees governing the Minnesota State system — which serves 270,000 students across community and technical colleges and universities like St. Cloud State, Metro State and Minnesota State University in Mankato — discussed tuition increases ranging from 3.5 to 9% in each of the next year to plug budget shortfalls.

Bill Maki, vice chancellor for finance and facilities, told WCCO the average increase will likely land somewhere in the middle and vowed the schools wouldn't balance their budgets on the backs of students, so reductions and streamlining resources will follow, too.

The board will consider each school's tuition proposal and make a final decision in June, and they will discuss options again at a meeting later in May.

"There's many factors that go into setting tuition rates, and student affordability is one of the strong values of Minnesota State, [and] that it is a primary source of operating revenues. So balancing and having the availability of the experiences that students expect versus how much they pay is something where there's trade-offs that will need to occur," Maki said.

The other primary source of revenue supporting Minnesota State programs is state funding. But a bleak state budget picture — a projected $6 billion deficit in the future if lawmakers don't act wisely this session — means the Legislature is tightening the belt.

The House and Senate still need to hash out the differences of their higher education budget blueprints, but Minnesota State is bracing for no new funding, something Maki explained has not happened in a decade. He said whatever the final deal is will likely amount to a funding cut since last budget there was an influx of one-time dollars.

"We look forward to being able to move forward and do it in a very thoughtful, deliberate way to try to minimize the impact the best we can to students," he said.

The focus of lawmakers in both chambers, working with fewer resources, is on shoring up the state's financial aid program. Maki said that it will help blunt the impact of any tuition increase for families.

The colleges and universities within the system are the cheapest in the state, with tuition ranging from about $6,200 to $10,000 per year. In the previous two years, tuition remained flat, according to the Board of Trustees' documents. The highest increase in the last decade was 3.4%.

During the Minnesota Senate's debate on the higher education budget bill Thursday, GOP Sen. Zach Duckworth blamed Democrats who controlled the State Capitol the previous two years for the current budget outlook. He attempted to shift funding from the North Star Promise Program, which provides free college for students whose families make less than $80,000, to Minnesota State to freeze tuition costs.

DFL Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis countered that previous Legislatures contributed to the budget shortfalls state schools are facing.

"A lot of the challenges higher ed has been facing, including costs, is due to years of disinvestment that's been occurring — year after year after year, the state not investing in our higher education, not investing in our students," Fateh said. "So we did that. We invested a record number of dollars in higher ed last biennium."

Last year, the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents voted to raise tuition for this school year by 4.5%.

The Legislature must adjourn on May 19 to avoid a special session.