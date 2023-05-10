Minnesota Senate sends bill to governor to provide free college tuition for families making less than $80K

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Starting next school year, thousands of Minnesota students who qualify can attend the state's public colleges and universities for free under a new program approved by the legislature and sent to DFL Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature.

Families making under $80,000 would be eligible for the "North Star Promise" scholarships, which will cover tuition and fees for residents who attend schools in the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State system or in-state Tribal colleges.

The DFL-led Minnesota Senate on Tuesday approved the plan on a party-line vote of 34-30.

RELATED: Minnesota lawmakers reach deal for free college tuition

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education estimates it will impact 15,000 to 20,000 students currently enrolled.

The state would fund up to 100% of tuition and fees plus up to half of the value of Pell Grant, which is a federal need-based assistance, any student received. The amount of the scholarship would be determined after other federal grants, financial aid and other scholarships are deducted from the student's total costs to attend the school.

In order to qualify, a student's family will have to meet that income benchmark, take at least one credit per semester, not yet have a bachelor's degree, fill out a FAFSA form for financial aid and remain in good academic standing.

There's $117 million earmarked in a broader higher education spending package for the program. That bill also includes additional money for existing grant programs, a new scholarship program for paramedics, and supports for students who are parents balancing raising a child and going to school, among other provisions.

The proposal now goes to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature after the Minnesota House approved the measure Monday.

This story will be updated.