Watch CBS News
Education

Minnesota Senate sends bill to governor to provide free college tuition for families making less than $80K

By Caroline Cummings

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota lawmakers reach deal for free college tuition
Minnesota lawmakers reach deal for free college tuition 00:43

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Starting next school year, thousands of Minnesota students who qualify can attend the state's public colleges and universities for free under a new program approved by the legislature and sent to DFL Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature. 

Families making under $80,000 would be eligible for the "North Star Promise" scholarships, which will cover tuition and fees for residents who attend schools in the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State system or in-state Tribal colleges.

The DFL-led Minnesota Senate on Tuesday approved the plan on a party-line vote of 34-30.

RELATED: Minnesota lawmakers reach deal for free college tuition

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education estimates it will impact 15,000 to 20,000 students currently enrolled. 

The state would fund up to 100% of tuition and fees plus up to half of the value of Pell Grant, which is a federal need-based assistance, any student received. The amount of the scholarship would be determined after other federal grants, financial aid and other scholarships are deducted from the student's total costs to attend the school.

In order to qualify, a student's family will have to meet that income benchmark, take at least one credit per semester, not yet have a bachelor's degree, fill out a FAFSA form for financial aid and remain in good academic standing. 

There's $117 million earmarked in a broader higher education spending package for the program. That bill also includes additional money for existing grant programs, a new scholarship program for paramedics, and supports for students who are parents balancing raising a child and going to school, among other provisions. 

The proposal now goes to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature after the Minnesota House approved the measure Monday. 

This story will be updated. 

Caroline Cummings
WEB-Caroline-Cummings.jpg

Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join the WCCO team.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 2:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.