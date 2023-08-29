Minnesota State Fair launches sensory-friendly morning

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- From the sights and the sounds to the crowds, the Minnesota State Fair can be an overwhelming place. This is especially true for people with autism or other sensory processing challenges.

For that reason, fair officials wanted it to be a more inclusive place, so they tried something new this year — a sensory-friendly morning at the Kidway and Mighty Midway.

"This morning, we have all our lights and sounds minimized to only safety-related and operational noises," fair spokesperson Maria Hayden said.

The Martins family, visiting from Oklahoma, have learned the importance of coming prepared.

"I like that it's being all-inclusive, and everyone can come out and have a good time," Jennifer Martins said.

WCCO

For those needing a break, the Fraser Sensory Building offers a calming oasis. It has sensory kits, activities, and a quiet room.

"Come, use it for what you need it for, take a little break, then go out and enjoy the rest of the fair," Fraser assistant director of marketing Mary Arneson said.

There's also air conditioning, making it the perfect place for a much-needed break for Maren Lee's family. She has two children with special needs.

"There's a tendency for children with special needs to stay home and not go out, because it is extra challenging. And I think helping our children get out in public is important for them but also important for the general public," she said. "Sometimes it's about changing your expectations to make it more manageable. Then it becomes a more manageable day, not a miserable day."

If you want to avoid the larger crowds, the fair recommends coming early in the mornings on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.