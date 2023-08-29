Naturalization on a stick: Dozens of new US citizens take Oath of Allegiance at Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair is one of the most unifying events of the year. And on Monday, that sentiment is strong for several new Minnesotans.

There's always something new to try or eat at the fair, but this year there's something even more unique: 50 new American citizens.

"This is hands down the best part of my job. And this merges two of my all-time favorite things: mini donuts and naturalization ceremonies," said U.S. District Court Judge Kate Menendez.

It was not your traditional courtroom, but it might be the most fitting. Dozens of citizenship candidates finished the naturalization process Monday morning by taking an Oath of Allegiance on the International Bazaar stage — and making their U.S. citizenship official.

WCCO

"[My children] are already American citizens, but I was not. And I'm glad I'm a citizen now so when they're older they don't have to ask me, 'Daddy, daddy why are you not American? Why are you not like us?' And now they'll never have to ask that question," said Federico Benvenutto.

It was a meaningful moment, with a quintessential Minnesotan celebration to follow.

"We're gonna be here all day at the fair!" said Abby Benvenutto.

"We are a stronger, richer, more diverse nation, a more resilient nation, a more resourceful nation, a more courageous nation every single time we welcome new citizens into our ranks. And you just made that happen," said Judge Menendez.

This was one of two naturalization ceremonies at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. You can catch the next one Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the International Bazaar.

It takes about five years to become a U.S. citizen. They are now eligible to vote and run for public office.