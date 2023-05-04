Watch CBS News
Minnesota Senate approves renaming stretch of Highway 5 to honor Prince

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A stretch of highway in the city Prince called home will officially be renamed for the late Minnesota icon.

The Minnesota Senate on Thursday voted 55-5 to approve renaming part of Highway 5 in Chanhassen to Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

The legislation stipulates the sign must be in purple, of course. Many lawmakers wore purple on the floor Thursday in honor of Prince.

"It is very special to see this legislation to honor Prince Rogers Nelson through to the end," said Republican Sen. Julia Coleman, who authored the bill. "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway is a meaningful way we can commemorate the great accomplishments of a man known and admired worldwide, but who chose to call Chanhassen home." 

Chanhassen is home to Paisley Park, Prince's longtime home and recording complex that now serves as a museum dedicated to the Purple One. Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway will run right past Paisley Park.

The Minnesota House approved the renaming last month, and Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign it once it hits his desk.

