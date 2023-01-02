Watch CBS News
Prince, Bob Dylan make top 20 on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Singers of All Time" list

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A couple of Minnesota-born superstars have made their way into Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time.

To kick off the new year, the iconic music magazine put out its "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list.

Greats like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston received top honors, but Minnesota's Prince and Bob Dylan also made the top 20.

Prince was listed at No. 16, while Bob Dylan took the No. 15 spot.

For Prince, the author cited the musician's "rare, stunning intimacy."

As for Bob Dylan, the magazine noted his unusual singing and called him "one of America's great vocal eccentrics."

Another great voice from Minnesota -- Judy Garland -- was not included in the list.

