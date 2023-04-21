Minnesota House OKs bill to rename highway after Prince

Lawmakers to decide whether to rename highway after Prince

CHANHASSEN, Minn. – One of Prince's biggest hits of the '90s was "7," and with his fascination for numerals, he would've no doubt enjoyed the significance that, on the seventh year following his death, the efforts to rename a stretch of a Chanhassen highway after him is one step closer to reality.

The Minnesota House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to name a stretch of Highway 5 the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. It would also require the road signs be colored purple.

"It's a tremendous privilege to work with Minnesotans and all the advocates to recognize and honor Prince's contributions to our state, our country, and the world," Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen, said.

Prince lived in that area, and the stretch of highway under consideration runs past Paisley Park, Prince's recording studio and, now, tourist destination.

The Minnesota Senate version of the bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz before the May 22 end of the 2023 session.