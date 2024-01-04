Minnesota sees record-breaking weather year in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — 2023 is officially behind us, and no doubt it'll be a memorable one for Minnesota and the NEXT Weather team.

Despite the incredible amount of snow kicking off 2023, last year was one of the warmest on record for Minnesota.

For the Twin Cities, It was the third warmest year behind 2012 and 1913. That's thanks to the help of the warmest September and December on record for the Cities. St. Cloud had their their warmest year on record as well.

The year also brought an impressive number of 90 degree days – 33 to be exact – compared to the average of 13. One of those as late as October 1st, canceling the Twin Cities Marathon.

On the other end, there were only 9 days when temperatures dropped to or below 0 degrees. That's the sixth fewest on record, and far below the average of 22.

In total, there were 22 daily temperatures records that were set last year – all of them warm records.

As for precipitation, we ended the year just shy of 2" below average, thanks to the second driest June and second driest November on record.

