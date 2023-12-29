These were the top 5 weather events in Minnesota in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released a list of the top 5 most impactful weather events of the year, which were determined via a vote by various weather enthusiasts from across the state.

The DNR says people from the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, state agencies and Facebook followers voted in their survey. Here are the results:

#5: Multi-day snow storm

The year opened with a dramatic record-setting snowstorm that arrived in two parts. Over the course of several days, 15 inches of snow fell in the metro area, making it the 14th largest snowstorm on record since 1884. More moisture fell in a two day span than an average full month of January.

Minnesotans spent the days digging themselves out of piles of snow, which reignited a discussion about whether the city of Minneapolis should be responsible for clearing sidewalks. Earlier this month, the city council approved a pilot program to clear ice and snow from sidewalks in the fall of 2024.

#4: Summer drought

Even after a historic winter snowstorm, Minnesota experienced a drought for the third year straight in 2023.

The month of June was the second driest on record in the Twin Cities, and by July, over half of Minnesota was experiencing a moderate drought.

Farmers were dealing with more barn fires than usual, and golf courses worked hard to stay green amid the drought and record heat in the heart of the summer. The drought also caused the fall colors to change earlier than normal.

#3: Smoky skies

Wildfires in Canada raged throughout the summer, leaving smoky skies and poor air quality conditions for large swaths of the northern United States. Minnesota was no exception.

SUMMER OF SMOKE: WCCO visits Canada's hub of operations as nation battles 5,000 wildfires

The Canadian wildfire season typically begins in July, but it started early in 2023, thanks in part to the drought. By the first week of June, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had issued 12 air quality alerts. Then on July 15, Minneapolis' air quality was in the top 5 worst among cities worldwide.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - A smoky haze enveloped Minneapolis seen from the south across I-35W Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Minneapolis, Minn. Smoke from Canadian wildfires blowing into Minnesota is making for a bad air day. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert covering the northern half of the state, the metro area and a portion of southern Minnesota. Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images

#2: Wet winter

According to the DNR, the winter brought record precipitation to parts of Minnesota. In Rochester, it was the wettest Meteorological Winter (December 2022, January and February of 2023) on record. The Twin Cities saw the third snowiest winter on record with 90.3 inches, while Duluth had its snowiest winter since records began.

#1: Warm December

In contrast to the wet winter of last year, this December has started off dry and warm. While we won't officially know until the year ends, December of 2023 could come close to challenging the warmest December on record, which is currently held by the year 1877.

Warm temps has meant that golf courses are still packed, and other winter businesses, like ice skating loops, are suffering.

WCCO

Honorable mention: August hail storm

The hail seemed to come out of nowhere on the afternoon of Aug. 11. The golf ball-sized hail caused damage to roofs and cars, and took out thousands of acres of crops in western Minnesota.