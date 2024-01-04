NEXT Weather: One last effort at sun Thursday before weekend changes

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 4, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After a lack of sunshine on Wednesday, we'll give it another go on Thursday.

Expect a mix of clouds and pockets of sun, with temperatures cooling down a bit more. High temps will be in the upper-20s.

As the weekend approaches, clouds increase and the chance for flurries begin on Friday night.

Snow chances increase Saturday before coming to an end Sunday. About a half of inch to an inch is possible. More to the north.

Another snow system could skirt by to the south early next week. The Twin Cities isn't expected to get serious snow, but we're keeping an eye on it.

More January-like air moves in later next week.