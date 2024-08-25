Minnesota Republicans attack Walz's spending as governor

MINNEAPOLIS — In addition to criticism at the national level, local Republicans are hitting on Gov. Tim Walz's record, too.

Ever since Vice President Kamala Harris picked Walz as her running mate, Republicans have been taking aim at his record. One example: Republicans have attacked Walz's service record in the National Guard and the claim Walz made once that he carried a weapon in war.

The Harris campaign has countered that Walz misspoke about the weapon in war and Walz himself has fiercely defended his 24 years of service in the National Guard.

Minnesota Republicans have also targeted Walz over the 2023 Minnesota legislative session, where the Democratic trifecta passed a progressive wish list of legislation, including paid family and sick leave, free school meals for all and gun control, including a red flag law and expanded background checks.

House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning live at the Minnesota State Fair at 10:30 a.m.

"We had an $18 billion surplus that was spent and our state budget was increased by another $10 billion with taxes and fees, that puts more pressure on middle class and lower class," Demuth said. "There's regressive fees in there, gas taxes and everything. That puts more pressure on our state. We are looking at an impending deficit as we move forward."

But it's not clear if any of these attacks are working. The New York Times reported while some critics have labeled Walz "Tampon Tim" for providing free tampons in schools, other critics are beginning to wonder if he should be called "Teflon Tim" because the attacks don't seem to be sticking or affecting his poularity. In fact, national polls have consistently shown that Walz has a much higher favorable rating than former President Trump's running mate JD Vance.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is scheduled to be a guest next week on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m. at the fair.

