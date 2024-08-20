Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on watching VP pick Walz on national stage: "Incredible to watch"

CHICAGO — Joining Gov. Tim Walz at the Democratic National Convention are many Minnesotans who suddenly find themselves in the limelight, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who serves as one of the convention's four co-chairs.

Flanagan described the last two weeks since Walz was picked by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her running mate as surreal. She learned he was her pick along with the rest of the public.

"I just burst into tears, and they were tears of joy because I was so excited for my friend," Flanagan told WCCO. "And just the joy that they have experienced on the campaign trail has been really incredible to watch."

Flanagan and Walz's relationship traces back to 2005, when Walz was first thinking of running for Congress. He attended Camp Wellstone, a boot camp for progressives wanting to run for office, named for the late Sen. Paul Wellstone. There, Flanagan trained him, and Walz went on to win the race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

Walz has credited Flanagan's training for shaping his political career.

"So last night, I kept looking up at where he was, where he was seated, or sometimes he would flash on the screen in front of me that I also was watching," Flanagan said. "And it really was just this moment where I was like, man, look at that, right? Our governor — my friend — I think, is the is the lens that I really see so much of this through."

Peggy Flanagan, lieutenant governor of Minnesota, during the Democratic National Convention Getty Images

She added that it's been overwhelming to see Walz suddenly in the national spotlight.

If the Harris-Walz ticket wins, Flanagan herself would make history as the country's first Indigenous female governor.