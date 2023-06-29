Minnesota officials react to Supreme Court striking down race-conscious admissions

How colleges use affirmative action How colleges use affirmative action in admissions 02:00

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Supreme Court on Thursday brought an end to race-conscious admissions, overturning decades of precedent in a step which will change the way universities admit a diverse body of students.

The case against University of North Carolina and Harvard University was brought by the group Students for Fair Admissions, founded by Ed Blum, a conservative activist who has fought for years to end race-conscious policies.

The court ruled 6-3 in the North Carolina case and 6-2 in the Harvard case, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recusing herself. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion that the programs "cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause."

Students must be evaluated on their experiences "as an individual -- not on the basis of race," Roberts wrote.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith's response was short: "Expand the Court," she wrote on Twitter.

"In Minnesota we know that diversity in our schools and businesses reflects a strong and diverse state," Gov. Tim Walz said on Twitter. "One thing is very clear: Minnesota is strong -- and we'll continue working to ensure that everyone has a fair shot to succeed here."

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said that "improving life for all Minnesotans, especially historically excluded populations, means ensuring our schools and workforce represent the full diversity of our state."

After the ruling, Minnesota's Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson said the decision "does not change Minnesota's commitment to serving all students. We know representation matters. Inclusivity matters. Being the first generation in your family to go to college matters."

Olson added the office will work towards the goal of having 70% of Minnesotans ages 25 to 44 obtain a postsecondary degree or certificate. The goal would not be considered met until the benchmark was hit by every population.