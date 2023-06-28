Talking Points: Is a four-year college still worth it?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Students at Minnesota's largest college will get a real-life lesson in higher prices this fall.

The University of Minnesota is raising tuition 3.5% on its Twin Cities and Rochester campuses, and 1% at Crookston, Duluth and Morris.

University leaders say the hike is needed to cover rising costs and employee raises. The school system is getting a smaller percentage of the state budget, too. The university says the new price tags hold tuition increases below the rate of inflation.

That increase will add to the average cost of $33,000 in Minnesota.

The year, the legislature passed a bill into law making college free for any student whose family makes $80,000 or less. But that will only cover an estimated 15,000 students.

Esme Murphy spoke with those who say college is not for everyone, and that you can land a good, high-paying job without a degree.

Congresswoman Angie Craig, DFL- 2nd Congressional District, has been promoting college alternatives for years. This year, she re-introduced the Apprenticeship Colleges Act of 2023 to help increase enrollment in registered apprenticeship programs. Rep. Craig is leading by example on Capitol Hill. She's dropped the degree requirement for her staff.

Alison Leintz, academic dean of Hennepin Technical College, told Murphy some students with a two-year associates degree from the school can be making six figures in just a few years after joining the workforce.

An artificial intelligence entrepreneur told Murphy that tech jobs of the future may not require a degree.

"There's actually tons of boot camp-related educational opportunities out there that you can sign up for, that may go, you know, six weeks, 12 weeks, half of a year, that's going to be a lot less expensive than a four-year degree," said Shawn Haag, co-founder of Exergi Predictive.

Nick Erickson, senior housing policy director with Housing First Minnesota, shared there are plenty of good jobs out there for those without college degrees and where you can find them.

